Ramadan riots: 6 arrested for rioting outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate

Six people were arrested Tuesday evening amid the ongoing Arab riots outside Damascus Gate by the Old City of Jerusalem after clashing with police officers.

The rioters threw bottles and stones at law enforcement as well as firing fireworks. A mass brawl also ensued before being dispersed by police.

These clashes and arrests are part of the ongoing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the ongoing wave of terrorism.