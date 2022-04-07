US to probe Trump's removal of White House records to Florida

The US Department of Justice is in the early stages of an investigation of former President Donald Trump's removal of official presidential records to his Florida estate, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The Post also cited a letter from the head of the House Oversight Committee to US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday alleging that the department is interfering with lawmakers' probe over the 15 boxes of presidential records that included some documents marked "top secret."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }