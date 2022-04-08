Blinken: "Americans are grieving with the Israeli people"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement on Thursday following the terror attack in Tel Aviv. "Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv," he said.

"Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement reads. "We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence."

