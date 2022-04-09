The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF activity ongoing in Jenin area following Tel Aviv terror attack

Security forces investigating whether terrorist who killed three in Tel Aviv had help planning and executing the attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 09:10

Updated: APRIL 9, 2022 10:47
IDF soldiers enter Jenin to arrest suspects of involvement in the Bnei Brak terror attack. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF soldiers enter Jenin to arrest suspects of involvement in the Bnei Brak terror attack.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF forces operated overnight and on Saturday morning in the Jenin area.

The activity was reported in the town of Deir Ghazala, some 9 km. northeast of Jenin, from which the terrorist Ra'ad Fathi Hazem set out on Thursday, eventually killing three Israelis.

IDF operations were also reported in Burkin, west of Jenin.

The terrorist's father praised the attack and security forces are investigating whether he had help planning and carrying it out. His father also refused a summon to the IDF investigation and said that if the IDF wanted it should come and get him, KAN reported.

Videos on Saturday morning showed IDF special forces units Duvdevan and Sayeret Golani active in the town and using megaphones to call on suspects to turn themselves in. Israel's National Counterterrorism Unit (YAMAM) was also active in the operation, the IDF said.

An M16 seized during an IDF raid in the Jenin area following the April 7 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) An M16 seized during an IDF raid in the Jenin area following the April 7 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gun battles were reported between Palestinian militants and the IDF forces. Numerous news outlets reported that at least one Palestinian was killed and at least five injured.

Palestinian media identified the dead militant as Ahmed Al-Saadi. Initial reports said that he was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Saraya Al-Quds and was a field commander of the Jenin Brigades.

The IDF forces also seized an M16 that was being used against them.

Local mosques used their loudspeaker systems to call on residents to participate in the fight, videos on Palestinian Media showed.

The IDF announced on Saturday that it was deploying three more companies to secure the Seam Line.

Hazem was located early Friday morning hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was killed in a shootout with Shin Bet operatives.

He killed three Israelis in a shooting spree on Thursday evening and managed to escape the scene. 

Seven others were still hospitalized from their injuries as of Saturday morning, three in serious condition, KAN reported.



