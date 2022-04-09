IDF activity ongoing in Jenin area following Tel Aviv terror attack

IDF forces operated overnight and on Saturday morning in the Jenin area.

The activity was reported in the town of Deir Ghazala, some 9 km. northeast of Jenin, from which the terrorist Ra'ad Fathi Hazem set out on Thursday, eventually killing three Israelis.

IDF operations were also reported in Burkin, west of Jenin.

צהל במחנה הפליטים בג׳נין בביתו של המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בתל אביב pic.twitter.com/4F9VHCfZLp — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) April 9, 2022

The terrorist's father praised the attack and security forces are investigating whether he had help planning and carrying it out. His father also refused a summon to the IDF investigation and said that if the IDF wanted it should come and get him, KAN reported.

Videos on Saturday morning showed IDF special forces units Duvdevan and Sayeret Golani active in the town and using megaphones to call on suspects to turn themselves in. Israel's National Counterterrorism Unit (YAMAM) was also active in the operation, the IDF said.

An M16 seized during an IDF raid in the Jenin area following the April 7 terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Gun battles were reported between Palestinian militants and the IDF forces. Numerous news outlets reported that at least one Palestinian was killed and at least five injured.

Palestinian media identified the dead militant as Ahmed Al-Saadi. Initial reports said that he was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Saraya Al-Quds and was a field commander of the Jenin Brigades.

The IDF forces also seized an M16 that was being used against them.

Local mosques used their loudspeaker systems to call on residents to participate in the fight, videos on Palestinian Media showed.

إشتباكات مستمرة بين الشبان وقوات الاحتلال بمخيم جنين، و دعوات عبر سماعات المساجد للمشاركة بالتصدي لاقتحام قوات الاحتلال للمخيم. pic.twitter.com/MjuJBOl3z5 — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) April 9, 2022

The IDF announced on Saturday that it was deploying three more companies to secure the Seam Line.

Hazem was located early Friday morning hiding near a mosque in Jaffa and was killed in a shootout with Shin Bet operatives.

He killed three Israelis in a shooting spree on Thursday evening and managed to escape the scene.

Seven others were still hospitalized from their injuries as of Saturday morning, three in serious condition, KAN reported.