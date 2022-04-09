The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Haifa resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing a French Navy soldier

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 18:55

Updated: APRIL 9, 2022 18:57

A 24-year-old Haifa resident was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stabbing a soldier from the French Navy who arrived on a ship moored in the port of Haifa.

The soldier was moderately wounded during what seems to be a fight that broke out between the two.

The police are expected to request an extension of the suspect's detention in the Magistrate's Court in Haifa tomorrow.

Gantz to propose 360 mil. NIS budget for security fence work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 07:52 PM
Syria's air defenses confront 'Israeli aggression', state media report
By REUTERS
04/09/2022 07:24 PM
UK's Johnson offers more armored vehicles and missiles to Ukraine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 05:08 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah to undergo surgery in Germany for slipped disc
By REUTERS
04/09/2022 04:42 PM
Raisi: Iran's nuclear program is 'solely for peaceful purposes'
By REUTERS
04/09/2022 03:37 PM
Iran's IRGC Navy seizes foreign vessel off Persian Gulf, 11 arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 11:57 AM
Astronaut Eytan Stibbe makes first contact with ground control
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 11:44 AM
Five people injured in shooting in Rahat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2022 06:53 AM
Amazon calls for election re-run after workers voted for first US union
By REUTERS
04/09/2022 12:33 AM
Ukraine says 6,665 people evacuated from cities on Friday
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 11:13 PM
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 11:03 PM
Man caught with M16 at crossing near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 09:14 PM
Ramadan prayers at Temple Mount over, pass peacefully
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 05:30 PM
Ichilov: One of the wounded from TA terror attack in critical condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2022 01:37 PM
Finnish government sites hit by cyberattack amid Zelensky address
By REUTERS
04/08/2022 01:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by