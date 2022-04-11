The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Two Berland hasidim shot on their way to Joseph's Tomb

On Saturday night, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb during clashes with Israeli soldiers, setting fire to the religious landmark and damaging items at the site.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 05:41

Updated: APRIL 11, 2022 06:11
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022. (photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)
Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank, April 10, 2022.
(photo credit: SAMARIA REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Two members of the Berland hasidic sect were shot on Monday morning on their way to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, Kan News reported. They were in moderate condition and the attackers escaped the scene, the report added.

According to Ynet, the shooting victims were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after the group they were with drove them to an IDF checkpoint, where soldiers administered first aid. The report said that they had gone to Joseph's Tomb without coordinating the visit with the IDF.

This comes amid heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank after multiple terror attacks killed 13 Israelis in several weeks.

IDF forces secure Joseph's Tomb before 1,200 worshippers arrive on July 29, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF forces secure Joseph's Tomb before 1,200 worshippers arrive on July 29, 2019 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

On Saturday night, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb during clashes with Israeli soldiers, setting fire to the religious landmark and damaging items at the site.

Israeli security forces have been conducting raids in the West Bank after a gunman from Jenin shot and killed two Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.



Tags Nablus West Bank shooting Hasidic rabbi berland Rabbi Eliezer Berland Joseph's Tomb
