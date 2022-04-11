Two Berland hasidim shot on their way to Joseph's Tomb

Two members of the Berland hasidic sect were shot on Monday morning on their way to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, Kan News reported. They were in moderate condition and the attackers escaped the scene, the report added.

According to Ynet, the shooting victims were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva after the group they were with drove them to an IDF checkpoint, where soldiers administered first aid. The report said that they had gone to Joseph's Tomb without coordinating the visit with the IDF.

This comes amid heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank after multiple terror attacks killed 13 Israelis in several weeks.

On Saturday night, Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb during clashes with Israeli soldiers, setting fire to the religious landmark and damaging items at the site.

Israeli security forces have been conducting raids in the West Bank after a gunman from Jenin shot and killed two Israelis in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.