Bennett to speak amid coalition crisis, wave of terrorism

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will speak to all leading Israeli news channels at 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening amid the crisis threatening his government and the ongoing wave of terrorism engulfing Israel.

Bennett is set to discuss the resignation of MK and coalition chairwoman Idit Silman, which left the coalition without a majority in the Knesset.

The prime minister will also give answers to the public on Israel's response to the wave of terror, which took 13 lives in the span of three weeks, and the armed violence within the Arab sector which is now spilling over to the rest of Israeli society.

In addition, Bennett will react to reports of ongoing negotiations with the Joint List, whose chairman, Aymen Odeh, caused controversy by calling for Arab-Israelis serving in the defense establishment to lay down their arms and disobey orders amid West Bank operations.