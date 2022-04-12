The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish-American actor, comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

The iconic voice of comedy died after a long bttle with a heart rhythm condition known as recurrent ventricular tachycardia.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 12, 2022 22:31

Updated: APRIL 12, 2022 23:42
Gilbert Gottfried at the Writer's Guild of America East Solidarity Rally in Washington Square (2007). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gilbert Gottfried at the Writer's Guild of America East Solidarity Rally in Washington Square (2007).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Famed Jewish-American actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67 following a long bout with illness, his family announced in an official Twitter statement on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the death of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," his family tweeted. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

His longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz clarified in a statement to USA Today that the cause of death was recurrent ventricular tachycardia, a heart rhythm condition caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart's lower chambers.

Born in Brooklyn, New York to a Jewish family, Gottfried has had a storied career in the entertainment industry. Renowned for his stand-up at a young age and earning the moniker as "the comedian's comedian," he soon gained further fame on Saturday Night Live before branching out into film and television roles. 

Arguably, apart from his SNL roles, his most famous roles were as Iago, the talking parrot in Disney's Aladdin franchise and his longtime role voicing the duck mascot for the Aflac insurance company. 

But what helped define his career so much was also his iconic nasally voice, something that made his voice incredibly recognizable.

He further found success, as well as controversy, as a comedian for his incredibly raunchy jokes. Arguably his most controversial moment was when he made a joke about the September 11 terrorist attacks just three weeks after they had happened, as well as being famous for the infamously disgusting and hilarious Aristocrats joke. He had also played Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a Netflix roast of Anne Frank.

Gottfried's Judaism was something he was known for, though he had said in the past that he never had a bar mitzvah, however his daughter did have one over Zoom in 2020. One recurring comedic act he did was the form of his "Rabbi Gottfried" character, where he played on his naturally nasally voice to be deliberately annoying while singing religious songs in gibberish.

Following the announcement of his death, many celebrities came out to pay tribute to the legendary voice of comedy.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift," actor Jason Alexander of Seinfeld fame tweeted. "I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family."

"Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life," noted famed Jewish-American comedian and political pundit Jon Stewart. "He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."

"Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us," tweeted comedian and former Minesotta senator Al Franken. "Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh!"

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job," noted comedian and voice actor Seth MacFarlane of Family Guy fame, referring to a scene in the film A Million Ways to Die in the West they were both in. "A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed."



Tags actor jewish obituary death comedian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
5

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by