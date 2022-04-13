Presidents of Poland, Baltic states to visit Kyiv on Wednesday

Polish President Andrzej Duda and the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's President Volodimir Zelensky, an adviser to the Polish leader said on Wednesday.

"Our countries are showing support to Ukraine and President Zelenskiy in this way," Jakub Kumoch, the adviser, posted on Twitter.

