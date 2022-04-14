Three Jews were arrested by guards of the al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday evening while attempting to sneak into the Temple Mount through the Council Gate while wearing Arab clothing, according to Palestinian reports.

The arrests came as large crowds of Muslims were conducting evening prayers at the site.

Tensions have risen in recent days around the site amid warnings by Palestinian factions against plans by fringe groups to conduct the Passover sacrifice at the site this Friday. Israeli officials have stressed that doing so is forbidden and a number of Jews who were planning to do so have been arrested.