Putin discuss Ukraine, West Bank with PA's Abbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas about the situation in Jerusalem and the West Bank and the war in Ukraine on Monday, according to TASS.

Putin expressed hope that a large-scale confrontation would not break out in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

