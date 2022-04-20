Arizona adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

The state of Arizona voted to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism on Tuesday.

The amendment to HB 2675 passed 49-4.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A study released by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University in March showed that 865 entities around the world have adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

"Historically, antisemitism has been so deadly due to its evolving nature, making it difficult to identify and address. Arizona's legislation is a first step in the right direction given that the IHRA definition addresses contemporary antisemitism and provides examples of such behavior," said StandWithUs CEO Roz Rothstein on Tuesday.