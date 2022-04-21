The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Blast in northern Afghan city of Kunduz kills or wounds 11

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 21, 2022 13:27

Eleven people were killed or wounded in a blast in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, a health official said on Thursday.

Najeebullah Sahel, from the provincial health authority, said hospitals had received the casualties from a blast and that the numbers could increase, but did not elaborate on the location or cause of the explosion.

Earlier on Thursday another blast tore through a Shi'ite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-E-Sharif, killing at least five.

Lapid: UAE appreciates steps Israel took to calm complex situation 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 09:14 AM
Temple Mount violence: Israeli forces, Palestinians clash again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 06:41 AM
G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24b. to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 02:40 AM
US Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 01:36 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 01:33 AM
Chechen chief: Russia forces will control Mariupol steelworks Thursday
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 12:47 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 10:34 PM
West Bank, Gaza to be put under closure for holiday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 08:15 PM
US starts training of some Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 07:53 PM
UK, US and Canada left G20 meeting when Russia spoke
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 07:51 PM
Clashes break out in West Bank between Palestinians, IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 07:07 PM
Taiwan is part of China, Beijing tells US
By REUTERS
04/20/2022 04:13 PM
Plan to shorten medical internship deemed non-applicable by court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 02:03 PM
Some 20,000 participate in second Birkat Kohanim prayer at Western Wall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 01:31 PM
Operation Break the Wave: 5 arrested in West Bank for terror activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 09:15 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by