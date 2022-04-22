The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

One killed, four critically wounded in Arava car accident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 22, 2022 03:27

Updated: APRIL 22, 2022 03:28

A 25-year-old was killed and five people were wounded, including four in critical condition, in a car accident early on Friday morning on Road 90 near Lotan in the Arava, according to MDA Spokesman Zaki Heller.

The wounded received first aid from MDA and IDF medical staff and were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba by helicopter.

The wounded included a 16-year-old girl with limb injuries, a 37-year-old man with a pelvic injury, a 45-year-old man with abdominal injuries, a 47-year-old woman with a head injury and a 12-year-old girl, in moderate condition, with limb injuries.

Fire breaks out in Tirat Carmel residential building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/22/2022 12:53 AM
Zelensky says Russia has rejected proposal for an Easter truce
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 11:59 PM
Shots fired from Egypt into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 09:01 PM
Sakhnin man arrested for planning attack on Druze holiday festival
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 08:36 PM
Six killed in fire at Russian defense research institute - reports
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 05:39 PM
Russian FM, Hamas leader speak, discuss 'developments' in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 04:16 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Northern Afghanistan
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 03:13 PM
Blast in northern Afghan city of Kunduz kills or wounds 11
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 01:27 PM
Lapid: UAE appreciates steps Israel took to calm complex situation 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 09:14 AM
Temple Mount violence: Israeli forces, Palestinians clash again
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/21/2022 06:41 AM
G7 finance ministers pledge more than $24b. to Ukraine
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 02:40 AM
US Justice Department appeals transportation mask ruling
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 01:36 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hits Philippine Islands region
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 01:33 AM
Chechen chief: Russia forces will control Mariupol steelworks Thursday
By REUTERS
04/21/2022 12:47 AM
Rocket sirens sound in Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2022 10:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by