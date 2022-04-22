One killed, four critically wounded in Arava car accident

A 25-year-old was killed and five people were wounded, including four in critical condition, in a car accident early on Friday morning on Road 90 near Lotan in the Arava, according to MDA Spokesman Zaki Heller.

The wounded received first aid from MDA and IDF medical staff and were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba by helicopter.

The wounded included a 16-year-old girl with limb injuries, a 37-year-old man with a pelvic injury, a 45-year-old man with abdominal injuries, a 47-year-old woman with a head injury and a 12-year-old girl, in moderate condition, with limb injuries.