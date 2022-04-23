Tel Aviv shooter's uncle arrested by IDF forces

IDF soldiers arrested Ahmad a-Saadi, the uncle of Raad Hazem, who killed three people in a terror attack in Tel Aviv several weeks ago, Ynet reported.

According to the report, Israeli forces are still searching for Hazem's father, Fathi Hazem, who is wanted for inciting Palestinians against Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

After Raad was killed by security forces, Fathi spoke to hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered outside his home to comfort him, saying "You will see victory and change in the years to come."

The Ynet report added that following Fathi's comments, he went into hiding with his other son, fearing that Israeli authorities would seek him for questioning.