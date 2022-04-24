A relative of the Tel Aviv terrorist was arrested on Friday on suspicion of aiding and abetting him in the terror attack, the IDF announced on Twitter on Sunday.

כוחות צה"ל ושב"כ פעלו במהלך סוף השבוע והחג במספר מוקדים ברחבי אוגדת יהודה ושומרון למעצר חשודים במעורבות בפעולות טרור, בין היתר בכפרים קלנדיה, אל בירה ותרמה ובערים חברון וג'נין>> — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 24, 2022

The arrest was made as part of an operation in the West Bank to arrest suspects of involvement in terrorism. A total of 12 suspects were arrested and handed over to the Shin Bet for interrogation.