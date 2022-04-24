The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Second incident of shooting reported in Rahat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2022 11:55

A second incident of shooting was reported in Rahat on Sunday. The gunmen shot at two businesses.

No casualties were reported, and Israel Police is investigating.

The first incident of shooting that took place earlier in the morning left a 14-year-old girl moderately injured 



MK Litzman released from hospital
By GIL HOFFMAN
04/24/2022 11:46 AM
Iran's IRGC seize foreign ship carrying smuggled fuel - report
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:41 AM
All 10 people found from missing Japan boat confirmed dead -coast guard
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 11:19 AM
Relative of Tel Aviv terrorist arrested on suspicion of involvement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 10:57 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,476 new cases, 223 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 10:32 AM
Israel's Chief Rabbi Lau asks public to pray for his wife's recovery
By ZVIKA KLEIN
04/24/2022 10:25 AM
Germany's Bundestag head to join Knesset's Holocaust memorials
By GIL HOFFMAN
04/24/2022 09:44 AM
IDF soldier severely injured in car crash near Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2022 07:39 AM
Former Republican senator Orrin Hatch dies aged 88
By REUTERS
04/24/2022 04:33 AM
One dead after boat sinks in Lebanon's Tripoli port
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 11:04 PM
Top US diplomat, defense secretary to visit to Kyiv on Sunday - Zelensky
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 08:35 PM
MK Ya'acov Litzman hospitalized for pacemaker procedure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 08:32 PM
33-year-old woman dies after being shot in Kalansuwa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2022 07:12 PM
Japan intensifies search for missing tour boat with 26 on board
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 06:40 PM
Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100
By REUTERS
04/23/2022 06:37 PM
