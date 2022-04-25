The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Elite recalls chocolate after salmonella found in samples

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 25, 2022 10:09

Updated: APRIL 25, 2022 10:10

The Strauss Company is recalling a number of chocolates and snacks from its Elite brand after salmonella was found in samples from the production line and in chocolate used as a raw material for products.

The production of chocolate products at the factory has ceased, the affected chocolate has been blocked from use and the distribution of products made in the area of the affected line has been ceased.

Cow, Blondie and Splendid chocolate bars with expiry dates between October 1st, 2022 and April 24, 2023 are being recalled. Pesek Zman, Memulada, Cow Crunch, Ad Chatzot and mini chocolate lentils with expiry dates between December 1, 2022 and April 1, 2023 are under the recall as well.

Ta'ami, Egozi, and Kif Kef snacks and Energy products with expiry dates between July 1, 2022 and January 15, 2023 are being recalled as well. Reva La'Sheva products with expiry dates between May 1, 2022 and December 15, 2023, Pesek Zman brownies and roulades with expiry dates between July 10, 2022 and August 31, 2022, chocolate Waffle XL products with expiry dates between November 15, 2022 and January 1, 2023, and the "Best Wishes" Bonbonniere with expiry dates of February 21, 2023 or April 9, 2023 are under the recall as well.

