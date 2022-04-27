Agricultural aircraft crashes near Sderot

An agricultural aircraft crashed near Sderot on Wednesday morning, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The pilot was pulled from the wreckage in full consciousness and was given medical care on the scene. Fire and Rescue services reported no casualties after conducting a scan of the area.

This is a developing story.