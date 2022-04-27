10-year-old admitted to hospital with salmonella, Strauss expands recall

A 10-year-old boy was diagnosed with salmonella on Wednesday after being admitted to the hospital with severe dehydration as a result of extensive vomiting and diarrhea.

Soon after, Strauss announced that it was expanding the recall of its products, first announced earlier this week. They are now recalling all Elite chocolates, cakes and wafers, Energy cereal bars and chocolate covered rice cakes and all Strauss chewing gum and toffees.

