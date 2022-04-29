Firefighters rescue two trapped after serious car crash in West Bank

A serious car crash occurred in the West Bank Friday morning, with firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station dispatched to rescue two people trapped inside.

The crash occurred on Highway 505 between Tapuah and Ariel in the West Bank when two cars crashed, with one person trapped in each car.

Rescue workers were able to save the two people.

"I have witnessed a large number of serious accidents on the road in recent weeks," firefighter Lahav Tomer Bachar said in a statement. "I ask, please drive slowly and safely according to the conditions on the road and arrive at your home safely."