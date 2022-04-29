2 Israeli Arabs indicted for not preventing Hadera terror attack

Two Israeli Arab residents of Umm el-Fahm in northern Israel are accused of having failed to prevent the recent terrorist attack in Hadera, Israeli media reported Friday morning.

According to indictments, the two individuals, 18-year-old Hassan Mahagna and 26-year-old Muhammad Ghassan Mahagna, are known supporters of ISIS.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In February, Hassan allegedly bought 60 rounds of ammunition that was handed over to Ayman Ighbariah, who carried out the attack in Hadera along with his cousin Ibrahim. In March, the other defendant warned Hassan to stay away from Ighbariah because he planned on carrying out an attack, Israeli media reported.

The shooting in Hadera was part of a wave of terrorist attacks in March that saw a total of 14 Israelis killed. That particular attack saw two Border Police officers killed and five others injured.

This is a developing story.