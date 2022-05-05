New York City Hall lit up blue and white for State of Israel's birthday

NEW YORK –New York City Hall and other municipal buildings are lit up blue and white Wednesday night in recognition of Israel's Independence Day, marking the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state.

“Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security, and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.”

Added Asaf Zamir, Israel’s Consul General in New York City: “On behalf of the State of Israel, I want to thank Mayor Eric Adams for this heartwarming gesture. These lights demonstrate the eternal strength of the bond between New York City and the State of Israel that will continue to flourish under the mayor’s leadership.”

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.