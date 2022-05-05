Police shot man who tried to attack them with knives

A man in Beersheba who was trying to attack police officers with knives was shot dead on Thursday, an Israel Police spokesperson reported.

The officers were called to the scene because the man was behaving wildly, and when they arrived he threw two knives at them and then got more knives.

One of the police officers tried to pepper spray him, but that did not deter him, so they shot him.