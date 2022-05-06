Lapid speaks with Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Friday afternoon following the terror attack in Elad on Thursday night.

Bin Zayed sharply condemned the terror attack and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.

He also congratulated Lapid on Israel's 74th Independence Day, celebrated a day prior, and expressed his hopes for peace and security for all residents of Israel in the coming days.