Airstrike reported in the Deir a-Zor province in Syria

Aircraft attacked the Khawija Kata area, an island on the Euphrates River in the eastern Syrian province of Deir a-Zour, according to a Saturday morning report by the Syrian state news agency Sana, which did not elaborate further and, unlike airstrikes in the past, did not accuse Israel of the attack.

The opposition organization, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with opponents of the Assad regime, reported several explosions in the area, saying the targets of the attack were Iranian subordinate militias. No casualties or damage were reported. The Saudi Al-Arabiya network reported from its sources that the attack was carried out using American UAVs.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Many forces are operating in the Deir a-Zor province, from the international coalition led by the United States to the Iranians. In the past, attacks in this area have also been attributed to Israel, but this time no claim has yet been made against any of the regional players.