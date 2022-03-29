The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Concert season heats up with rockers, crooners

Maroon 5, the Pixies and Nick Cave are all set to perform in Israel in the coming months, as well as many others

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 21:59
Crime and the City Solution are just one of the bands set to perform in Israel in the coming months (photo credit: MARK WEISS)
Crime and the City Solution are just one of the bands set to perform in Israel in the coming months
(photo credit: MARK WEISS)

In addition to the high-profile lineup of international rockers coming to Israel this year, such as Maroon 5, the Pixies and Nick Cave, more artists have been announcing shows here.

Canadian post-grunge band Three Days Grace will be coming to the Toto Hall in Holon on October 15. One of Canada’s most successful bands, they’ve had a loyal following in Israel who have campaigned for years for them to perform in Israel. They’re being brought here by Progstage Productions, which have promoted shows in the past by Dream Theater and Disturbed.

The band’s debut album released in 2003 gained gradual success, reaching sales of over a million copies. The band made their big breakthrough with their second album, One-X, was released in 2006 and reached triple-platinum album status in the US and Canada, with sales of over three million copies. The album included the huge hits “Never Too Late”, “Animal I Have Become” and “Pain.”

In 2009, the band released another platinum album, Life Starts Now, which included the successful singles “Break” and “The Good Life.” Since then, the band has released more albums and in May a seventh album is expected to be released.

Paul Anka (credit: MARK WEISS) Paul Anka (credit: MARK WEISS)

For tickets, visit https://eventbuzz.co.il/TDG.

For something completely different, pop legend Paul Anka will be returning to Israel on July 18 at the Caesearea Amphitheater. Anka, with over 500 songs to his credit, such as “My Way”, “Put Your Head on My Shoulders” and “Diana,” has always been a crowd-pleaser on his previous visits to Israel and this time should be no exception, even in his 80s.

For tickets, visit www.eventim.co.il/paulanka.

A couple of weeks earlier on July 9, Australian cult rockers Crime and the City Solution will be performing at the Ozen in Tel Aviv. Formed in 1977, the group broke up before releasing any albums. But, founder and vocalist Simon Bonney reformed the group in 1985 with members of Nick Cave’s first band, The Birthday Party, and after relocating to Berlin, they released a number of well received albums.



Tags music tel aviv live music Culture in Israel Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by