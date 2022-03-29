Concert season heats up with rockers, crooners

In addition to the high-profile lineup of international rockers coming to Israel this year, such as Maroon 5, the Pixies and Nick Cave, more artists have been announcing shows here.

Canadian post-grunge band Three Days Grace will be coming to the Toto Hall in Holon on October 15. One of Canada’s most successful bands, they’ve had a loyal following in Israel who have campaigned for years for them to perform in Israel. They’re being brought here by Progstage Productions, which have promoted shows in the past by Dream Theater and Disturbed.

The band’s debut album released in 2003 gained gradual success, reaching sales of over a million copies. The band made their big breakthrough with their second album, One-X, was released in 2006 and reached triple-platinum album status in the US and Canada, with sales of over three million copies. The album included the huge hits “Never Too Late”, “Animal I Have Become” and “Pain.”

In 2009, the band released another platinum album, Life Starts Now, which included the successful singles “Break” and “The Good Life.” Since then, the band has released more albums and in May a seventh album is expected to be released.

For tickets, visit https://eventbuzz.co.il/TDG.

For something completely different, pop legend Paul Anka will be returning to Israel on July 18 at the Caesearea Amphitheater. Anka, with over 500 songs to his credit, such as “My Way”, “Put Your Head on My Shoulders” and “Diana,” has always been a crowd-pleaser on his previous visits to Israel and this time should be no exception, even in his 80s.

For tickets, visit www.eventim.co.il/paulanka.

A couple of weeks earlier on July 9, Australian cult rockers Crime and the City Solution will be performing at the Ozen in Tel Aviv. Formed in 1977, the group broke up before releasing any albums. But, founder and vocalist Simon Bonney reformed the group in 1985 with members of Nick Cave’s first band, The Birthday Party, and after relocating to Berlin, they released a number of well received albums.