IDF conducts arrests in hometown of Elad attack terrorists

The IDF operated throughout the West Bank on Monday morning, including in the town of Rummanah, where the terrorists who committed the Elad attack are from, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

According to Palestinian reports, at least four Palestinians were arrested in Rummanah on Monday morning.

