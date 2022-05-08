Terrorist attack at Jerusalem's Damascus gate

A stabbing attack was reported at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night, Police announced.

Initial reports say an assailant stabbed a Magav police officer and was shot dead by security forces at the scene, the officer was evacuated to Hadassah Har Hatzofim hospital in moderate condition.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The stabbing comes after a deadly ax attack in Elad that left three dead and four injured. Israel has been suffering from a terrorism wave the last few weeks, and riots centered around the Temple Mount.

According to the investigation into Thursday night’s attack in Elad, one of the terrorists left behind a will saying that he was motivated by the recent unrest on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

There are some 150,000 Palestinians who enter Israel legally from the West Bank and according to some estimates, another 30,000 cross through holes in the West Bank fence each day to work.

According to a senior officer in the Central Command, though the terrorists have been apprehended, the IDF is prepared for additional copycat attacks by illegal workers. And while thousands of troops have been sent as reinforcements to the West Bank and Seam Line area, “we don’t have enough troops to hermetically protect 430 kilometers of fence,” Bar-Lev said.

But with forces there, “we have thwarted quite a few attacks.” Nevertheless, “anyone who goes through the fence is a potential terrorist.”

Attacks since March have claimed 19 Israeli lives and have wounded dozens more. And each successful attack leads to copycat attacks.

In data released by the Shin Bet (Israel security agency), 190 attacks in March increased to 268 in April; with 217 in the West Bank, 42 in Jerusalem and Israel and 9 from the Gaza Strip. The majority of March attacks also took place in the West Bank.

Despite many calls for the targeted assassination of Sinwar, the military and government officials do not recommend it. The IDF is said to have told the political echelon to continue differentiating between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this story.