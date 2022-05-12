IDF's 'Chariots of Fire' drill finishes its first week

The IDF completed the first week of the "Chariots of Fire" exercise on Thursday, as soldiers dealt with a number of challenges and erupting events on a number of fronts at once.

The soldiers also strengthened defenses on the northern border and the political echelon and general staff held situation assessments and brainstorming groups to discuss strategic issues and dilemmas in the use of force on the battlefront.

IDF conducts first week of the Chariots of Fire exercise, May 2022 (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"In the past week, as part of the 'Chariots of Fire' exercise, we in the Northern Command have practiced how to deal with challenges and erupting events in a multi-branch manner," said Amir Baram, commander of the IDF's Northern Command. "All forces practiced a transition from routine to emergency on the northern front, the Lebanese front and the Syrian front - in parallel with challenges on other fronts."

"The exercise is a key operative enabler for increasing readiness in the northern arena and examining the fitness of our forces," added Baram. "We did so, while continuing to carry out our day-to-day and immediate mission of maintaining the security and protection of the northern borders of the State of Israel."