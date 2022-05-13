Bennett ally Matan Kahana quits ministry, rejoins Knesset as MK

Yamina's Matan Kahana, a close ally of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, resigned from his role as Religious Services Minister on Friday.

The resignation means Kahana will rejoin the Knesset as an MK, which he quit upon taking the ministerial role as part of the Norwegian rule which allows ministers to vacate their Knesset spot and allow someone else on the party list to fill it.

From Sunday, Kahana will replace MK Yomtob Kalfon in the Knesset plenum. Kalfon was reportedly seen by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as a weak spot in his party, fearing he might join MK Idit Silman in quitting the coalition.

According to reports, the decision was made after Kalfon was absent from the Knesset plenum for several votes and did not answer phone calls.

Bennett told Kalfon of his decision last night, according to Maariv, saying that Kahana must return to the Knesset "for the stability of the coalition."

RELIGIOUS SERVICES Minister Matan Kahana sits next to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a session in the Knesset plenum earlier this month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Kahana's resignation comes after the government overcame a major obstacle when Ra'am, led by MK Mansour Abbas, announced it has rejoined the coalition.