Ra'am leaves coalition hanging after shooting of journalist in Jenin

Ra'am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas canceled a fateful press conference in Kfar Kassem on Wednesday morning, in response to the incident in Jenin in which Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Aqla was shot dead.

In a press release, Ra'am called Abu Aqla "a martyr" and called for an international commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances of her death and for more efforts to be made to protect reporters.

The statement said the party's institutions had not yet made a decision about how to vote on the Knesset dissolution bill on Wednesday after a debate in the party's governing Shura Council Tuesday night stretched to seven hours and ended at midnight.

Likud officials said the preliminary reading of the bill that would disperse the Knesset would only be raised if it was completely clear that Raam would not vote against it. If Ra'am does not vote with the coalition, the opposition could pass the bill with the support of the Joint List.

The bill would still have to pass three more readings in the plenum and a committee to be enacted into law and initiate an early election. But Wednesday’s vote will begin a process that could prove too difficult for Bennett to stop.

KAN reported on Wednesday morning that if the bill passes its preliminary reading, Knesset House Committee chairman Nir Orbach (Yamina) would use his powers to stall the next vote on the bill for up to six months.

The Shura Council was expected to decide to officially remain in the coalition but keep the membership freeze that is initiated as a protest over the police entering the area near al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.