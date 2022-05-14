Salmonella found in Tnuva milk powder production line

Following the suspicion of contamination in Tnuva's milk powder production line, the test was found to be positive for salmonella, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry instructed Tnuva to carry out a recall of milk powder produced between August 8-25, 2021, and instructed the institutions that received the milk powder to refrain from using the product until the conclusion of the investigation.

