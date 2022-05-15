Navy launches surprise drill as part of 'Chariots of Fire' exercise

The Navy launched a surprise drill on Sunday as part of the largescale Chariots of Fire exercise taking place throughout the month.

As part of the drill, teams led by IDF comptroller will check the ability of the Navy to switch from routine to emergency format and to deal with erupting situations.

Active movement of troops and naval vessels will be noticeable during the drill, as well as the sound of explosions.