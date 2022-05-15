The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli attacked in Palestinian town of Isawiya, in stable condition

Paramedics transferred the victim, 43, to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus. He is fully conscious and in stable condition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2022 23:41

Updated: MAY 16, 2022 00:00
Ambulances with sirens on (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Ambulances with sirens on
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

An Israeli man was attacked by a mob and lynched in the Palestinian town of Isawiya in East Jerusalem on Sunday night. 

Paramedics transferred the victim, 43, to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus. He is fully conscious and in stable condition, an MDA spokesperson said.

"According to passers-by, he was injured after being attacked when he entered the neighborhood and even pepper spray was sprayed on him. I gave him first aid and then he was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center," said Shadi Shauer, a paramedic who was on the scene for Hatzalah. 

The attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents related to the greater Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)Family and friends carry the coffin of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during her funeral in Jerusalem, May 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

This is a developing story.



