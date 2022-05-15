Israeli attacked in Palestinian town of Isawiya, in stable condition

An Israeli man was attacked by a mob and lynched in the Palestinian town of Isawiya in East Jerusalem on Sunday night.

Paramedics transferred the victim, 43, to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus. He is fully conscious and in stable condition, an MDA spokesperson said.

"According to passers-by, he was injured after being attacked when he entered the neighborhood and even pepper spray was sprayed on him. I gave him first aid and then he was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center," said Shadi Shauer, a paramedic who was on the scene for Hatzalah.

The attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents related to the greater Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This is a developing story.