Israeli agunot to be allowed access to sperm donation - report

Israeli agunot (women who are refused a divorce by their husbands) will be permitted to use sperm donations without the approval of their get-refusing husbands, Walla reported on Tuesday.

Current Israeli law states that married women must receive approval from their husbands in order to be artificially inseminated. Since an agunah (meaning chained woman) is still considered married by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel, they cannot receive sperm donations.

According to the report, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz will order Health Ministry officials to amend current protocols on artificial insemination, something that is heavily opposed by the rabbinate.