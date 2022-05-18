The military court heard the arguments today for the case of Sgt. M., a former fighter in the Nahal Brigade, who was ultimately convicted of manslaughter for causing the death of Sgt. Yonatan Granot in February 2021, per a statement by the IDF spokespersons unit.

The verdict, delivered on April 28, accepted the prosecution's claims that Sgt. M carried out a series of actions with a Ruger gun - which he was not trained to use - which led directly to the death of the late Yonatan Granot.

The full sentence is set to be decided in the coming weeks.

The IDF statement continued, assuring that the Israel Defense Forces will continue to work to eradicate and condemn the phenomenon, as well as to enforce cases of weapons offenses. The IDF shares the grief of the Granot family.