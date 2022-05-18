Sheba to protest tomorrow against violence towards medical staff

A protest in solidarity with medical staff who have experienced violence from patients will take place tomorrow at Sheba Medical Center's main lobby, the hospital announced.

Sheba, based in Tel Hashomer, organized the rally in response to a number of recent instances in which hospital staff were attacked.

