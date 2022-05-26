The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Industrial accident' at Iranian military complex kills one, injures one

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2022 07:24

Updated: MAY 26, 2022 07:36

An "industrial accident" at a Parchin factory, located southeast of Tehran, left one dead and one injured, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported late Wednesday night. 

According to multiple Iranian media sources, the tip came from an "informed source." 

Parchin is home to a military complex that has, over the years, been suspected of housing nuclear development sites.

The injured man has reportedly been taken to hospital for his injuries. 

Senegal president says 11 newborn babies dead in fire at hospital
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 05:09 AM
Broad support, but less hope for tighter US gun laws - poll
By REUTERS
05/26/2022 02:14 AM
Blasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9 - provincial spokesman
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 07:19 PM
Kim Kardashian set to visit Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 07:04 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz to fly to India
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2022 05:55 PM
UAE wins contract to operate Afghan airport ground services
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 02:34 PM
Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 11:44 AM
76 people missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 11:40 AM
CEO of Israel's labor federation voted in for another term
By BINI ASHKENAZI/WALLA
05/25/2022 10:22 AM
US, S. Korea fire missiles in combined live drill
By REUTERS
05/25/2022 05:40 AM
Offensive in northern Syria would further undermine regional stability
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:58 PM
Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea
By REUTERS
05/24/2022 09:11 PM
Rabbi Simcha Hacohen Kook dies aged 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 07:47 PM
East Jerusalem man threatens sister, stabs brother-in-law
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 05:54 PM
Two Iranian pilots killed in fighter jet training crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/24/2022 05:34 PM
