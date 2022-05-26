'Industrial accident' at Iranian military complex kills one, injures one

An "industrial accident" at a Parchin factory, located southeast of Tehran, left one dead and one injured, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported late Wednesday night.
According to multiple Iranian media sources, the tip came from an "informed source."
Parchin is home to a military complex that has, over the years, been suspected of housing nuclear development sites.
The injured man has reportedly been taken to hospital for his injuries.
Tasnim reporting from "an informed source" that an "industrial accident" occurred at a factory in Parchin, killing one person and injuring another, earlier in the evening.It's odd that an "informed source" is being quoted and not emergency services or something. Unusual— Tzvi Joffre (@TzviJoffre) May 25, 2022