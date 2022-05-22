The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IRGC Quds Force member assassinated in Tehran

Assailants on a motorcycle shot and killed the Quds Force member in front of his home in the Iranian capital.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: MAY 22, 2022 17:27

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 17:47
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari, was assassinated in Tehran on Sunday afternoon, the IRGC announced.

Khodayari operated in Syria, according to the IRGC statement. Photos reportedly from the scene showed Khodayari dead in a vehicle after he was shot.

Assailants on a motorcycle shot and killed the Quds Force member in front of his home on Mojahedin Eslam Street in the Iranian capital, according to Iranian reports. Iranian authorities are searching for the assailants.

The IRGC called the assassination a "criminal terrorist act of the counter-revolution and elements related to global arrogance (a term often used to refer to the US and Israel)."

Shortly after the assassination, the IRGC claimed that it had arrested a "network of thugs" associated with the Mossad without providing further details.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. (credit: IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/WANA/HANDOUT/VIA REUTERS) Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. (credit: IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/WANA/HANDOUT/VIA REUTERS)

In November 2020, Iran's chief military nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran in an attack Iranian officials blamed on Israel. 



