Eight buses set on fire in Israel's North

Eight buses were set ablaze early Sunday morning in the industrial area near Kiryat Shmona in Israel's North.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the inferno and prevent other nearby buses from catching fire.
No casualties were reported.
How the fire started is currently unclear and police have opened an investigation into the possibility of arson.