Bennett, Knesset speaker meet with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Knesset speaker MK Mickey Levy met separately on Monday with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, May 30, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The meeting comes as the two countries celebrate 30 years of normalization.

They discussed the current geopolitical changes taking place, regional challenges as well as possible collaborations in the fields of commerce, investment and agriculture.

Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Minister for the Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, Garibashvili met with Levy, Foreign Minister Darchiashvili, and Defense Minister Burchuladze to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties between Israel and Georgia.