IDF enters Yabad to demolish home of Bnei Brak terrorist

The IDF entered the town of Yabad near Jenin on Wednesday to demolish the home of Palestinian terrorist Diaa Hamarsheh, who carried out the shooting attack in Bnei Brak in March, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Yabad, with at least one Palestinian killed and three others injured by fire from Israeli forces, according to Palestinian reports.

In May, the High Court of Justice rejected the petition of the family of the terrorist against the planned demolition of their home, although the ground floor will not be demolished since it was not proven that the terrorist lived there.

Yaakov Shalom, Rabbi Avishai Yehezkeli, Victor Sorokopot, Dimitri Mitrik and police officer Amir Khouri were murdered by Hamarsheh in a shooting attack in Bnei Brak in late March.

Hamarsheh was jailed for six months in 2013 for dealing in illegal firearms and affiliation with a terrorist group, and had worked illegally at a Bnei Brak construction site.

POLICE OFFICERS and rescue forces are seen at the scene of Tuesday night’s terror attack in Bnei Brak. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

After a number of Hamarsheh's relatives were arrested shortly after the attack, his father told KAN news that he "didn't notice anything unusual by [Dia]" before the attack.

"If I had seen a preliminary sign that he was going to carry out a terrorist attack - I would not have let him leave the house. I would not let him think in that direction if I knew, no one wants his son to die," said the terrorist's father. "We are not to blame for this story, what they're doing now is collective punishment."