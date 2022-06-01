The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US, Israel committed preventing Iran from nuclear weapon - White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 22:39

American and Israeli security figures met on Wednesday to coordinate their efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and deter its "aggressive regional activities," according to a White House press statement. 

At the meeting were, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and other representatives. 

The two also reiterated the ongoing cooperation between the US and Israeli militaries, remaining committed to close coordination. 

IDF soldier moderately injured after grenade explodes in hand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2022 09:16 PM
Parachutist killed after crashing in field near Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2022 08:25 PM
PIJ commander dies of wounds sustained in Guardian of the Walls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2022 07:57 PM
Bereaved siblings bill passes in Knesset
By GIL HOFFMAN
06/01/2022 07:49 PM
Erdogan says Turkey will no longer hold bilateral talks with Greece
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 01:35 PM
Jerusalem pride march producer receives death threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2022 10:16 AM
Closed highway in South to open over Shavuot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2022 10:06 AM
Russia's nuclear forces holding maneuver drills - report
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 05:21 AM
Chinese military says it conducted readiness patrol around Taiwan
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 04:25 AM
Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 106, 10 still missing
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 03:45 AM
Russia and Saudi ministers praised level of cooperation in OPEC+- Moscow
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 03:25 AM
Biden to meet Wednesday with baby formula manufacturers
By REUTERS
06/01/2022 01:50 AM
Explosion reported inside building in Beersheba, Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 11:55 PM
Lapid, Bourita discuss cooperation between Israel and Morocco
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2022 08:14 PM
Russian airstrike hits acid tank in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - report
By REUTERS
05/31/2022 07:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by