In a signal to Iran, the US Air Force will refuel Israeli Air Force fighter jets during a massive aerial drill that will simulate an Israeli strike against Iran in the coming weeks.

The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets on various fronts in real-time during its largest military drill in history.

The drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region, the IDF said. It aims to improve the military’s capabilities in an intense, multifront and prolonged war on all its borders.

During the drill, the IAF will practice striking targets far from Israel’s borders, while troops continue to contend with a multifront war on its borders.

Channel 13 revealed on Tuesday night that US refueling tankers will drill the midair refueling of Israeli fighter jets during the Iran-attack simulation. On Tuesday, US Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla landed in Israel to participate in the drill.

The IDF is planning several military options against Iran should the nuclear talks between the West and the Islamic Republic fail, and it will practice one of the possible options during the exercise.

The military will also implement the lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls throughout the entire month. During the 11 days of fighting last year, there was heavy rioting in those areas as well as in mixed Arab-Israeli cities such as Lod and Jaffa. Two people were killed, and several civilians were injured.