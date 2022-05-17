Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

The Israeli military will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets on various fronts in real-time during its largest military drill in history. It will also simulate a future Israeli strike against Iran and its nuclear facilities.

According to the IDF, the drill is unique and unprecedented in scope and will enable the army to maintain a high level of readiness in an ever-changing region. It aims to improve the military’s capabilities in an intense, multi-front and prolonged war on all its borders.

During the drill, the Air Force will also drill on striking targets far from Israel’s borders while troops continue to contend with a multi-front war on its borders.

The military, which is seriously planning several military options against Iran should the nuclear talks between the West and the Islamic Republic fail, will drill on one of the possible options during the exercise.

The military will also implement all lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls throughout the entire month.

Israel Air Force F-161s fly over the beaches of Tel Aviv on a recent Independence Day. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thousands of soldiers and reservists are taking part in the drill dubbed “Chariots of Fire,” which will see all commands including the Air Force and Navy, and regular and reserve forces taking part.

The goal of the three-week-long drill is to improve the readiness of the entire military and examine the ability of troops to carry out a powerful and prolonged campaign against enemy forces on various fronts simultaneously.

The IDF created a unique multidisciplinary center subordinate to the Operations Directorate two years ago in order to harness intelligence using digital and advanced AI capabilities to create a “target incubator” that produces hundreds of targets relevant to developments in the fighting in order to allow the military to continue to fight as long as it needs to with more and more new targets.

According to the military, gathering intelligence on real-time targets is the most challenging, and the center will drill on gathering new real targets on all fronts during the exercise. It will also practice executing various operational plans to strike targets already in the bank.

Using an Artificial Intelligence platform known as “The Gospel” that also uses Natural Language Processing (NLP), it centralizes all data on terror groups onto one platform that enables the analysis and extraction of the intelligence. The military believes that using AI helped shorten the length of the fighting and has been effective and quick in gathering targets using super-cognition.

The military divides its targets into four different groups: targets of the enemy’s power, targets of quality, targets that allow the enemy to continue fighting such as infrastructure and real-time targets.

All targets gathered by the platform are double-checked by officers in the center before they are approved. Learning from Operation Guardian of the Walls, the center also has a legitimacy team that can provide detailed intelligence on targets struck to partners as well as declassified intelligence to the press.

Since the establishment of the center, the number of targets has increased by about 400% with thousands of targets on the northern front and in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

In the north, using innovative intelligence and advanced technology, the IDF’s target bank in the Northern Command is 20x larger than the target bank the military had in 2006, with thousands of targets ready to be attacked including headquarters, strategic assets and weapons storehouses.

Following the 11-day Operation Guardian of the Walls which saw rockets fired from south Lebanon, violence in the West Bank and inside Israeli cities along with over 4,000 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza, the military understands that a future war will see conflict on several fronts simultaneously.

While visiting the exercise on Monday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the defense establishment was “preparing for various scenarios against our enemies in the various theaters, and against Hezbollah and Hamas, which also operates from Lebanon.”

“The combination of training, operational activity, and strengthening civil resilience make up our complete paradigm of protecting the north and the entire State of Israel,” he added.

The IDF aims to carry out massive bombardments with thousands of munitions against enemy targets from the land, sea, and air.

The drill aims to improve the cooperation between the IDF, various government ministries, security organizations, and civilian bodies' abilities to transition from routine to a full emergency scenario with multiple areas that are constantly evolving. It will also examine logistics and firepower issues that could face troops in a war.

During the first week of the drill, the IDF trained on increasing readiness in the northern front while strengthening the country’s defenses and dealing with challenges developing in the West Bank and Gaza.

In the second week, the military is simulating dealing with a limited deterrence campaign to an all-out war. The IDF will simulate transitioning from routine to emergency scenarios with challenges facing the homefront during an outbreak of war including evacuating civilians and hospitals.

The third week will see the military contend with a full-scale war on multiple fronts and dimensions. It will include two large-scale division exercises of regular and reserve forces from the 162nd Division and 98th Division in order to practice offensive maneuvers on the northern front as part of a broad campaign that will see troops also defending the homefront.

Troops from the 98th Division and special forces will train in Cyprus during the fourth week of the drill.

The exercise will also see the implementation of the IDF’s Victory concept with an emphasis on achieving operational goals at a fast pace, with attacks, defense and multi-dimensional maneuvering.

Alongside the massive exercise, the military will continue with its operation to thwart terror attacks in the country.