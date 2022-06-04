Khamenei: Iran's enemies creating unrest to overthrow Islamic Republic

Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei said on Saturday morning that Iran's enemies have been triggering unrest in order to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, as well as in the midst of tensions surrounding the Iran deal.

