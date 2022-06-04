Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down Ukrainian plane

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian military plane carrying weapons to Odesa on Saturday, RIA reports.

They additionally claimed to have launched missiles and successfully hit an artillery training center in Ukraine's Sumy region, TASS reported. The training center allegedly housed foreign instructors.

