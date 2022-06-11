The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mansour Abbas refuses to rule out government with Netanyahu

The Ra'am chief also defended Bennett's government in an event on Saturday and claimed the experiment is a success.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2022 18:15
Mansour Abbas attends the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Mansour Abbas attends the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 22, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ra'am joining an alternative government led by opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu cannot be ruled out, MK Mansour Abbas said at a Shabatarbut event in the Arab city of Baka al-Gharbiya.

Abbas reportedly stated that, if Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government falls, he will not rule out any political possibility, including with Religious Zionist head MK Bezalel Smotrich and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to Walla.

During the event, Abbas also praised the current government's efforts, saying that the notion that the experiment of an Arab party in the coalition failed is wrong.

"People see it as black or white...we continue to work well together as different factions, in that sense the experiment succeeded," Abbas said.

"We work well together as different factions, in that sense the experiment succeeded"

Ra'am head MK Mansour Abbas

Abbas added that in his view, no bill, bar the budget bill, can topple the government. "We can't pass every bill, Bibi's previous government also could not pass any bill it wanted."

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Another coalition crisis

Abbas' comments come following Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar threat that the coalition's inability to pass the West Bank emergency directive bill last week. Sa'ar, who initiated the bill, said that not passing the bill would cause chaos before it was voted down in the Knesset plenum by opposition MKs and two coalition MKs, Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) and Ra'am's Mazen Ghanaim.

Rebels Zoabi, who previously quit and rejoined the government, and Ghanaim are both under heavy pressure to resign from the Knesset to make way for MKs that are more likely to vote with the government.

Yamina MK Nir Orbach, who launched a verbal attack on Ghanaim during the crucial Knesset vote, reportedly warned his faction head, Bennett, that he would bring the government down if the two Arab MKs did not resign.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.



