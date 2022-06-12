IDF clash with Palestinian rioters in West Bank while arresting suspect

IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Border Police personnel arrested a terror suspect in the West Bank overnight and ended up clashing with Palestinian rioters who threw stones, explosives and Molotov cocktails at them, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The incident occurred as part of Break the Wave and saw the security forces arrest a suspect and seize a vehicle with a number of weapons inside, including Carlo submachine guns.

The suspect was wanted for terrorist activity and has been taken in for further investigation.

This is a developing story.